Amrita School of Ayurveda to launch interactive web portals

March 08, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Amrita School of Ayurveda is launching two interactive web portals as part of Civil 20 (C20), an official engagement group of the G20 summit hosted by India.

The portals have been developed with the grant from the Rashtriya Ayurved Vidyapeeth, Ministry of AYUSH, and they will be launched during Amrita Samarpanam on March 10 at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Kollam.

eMAP (eModule Application for Panchakarma), the first portal, is developed by the Department of Panchakarma and provides information related to Panchakarma including textual references, videos, illustrations and directory of institutes that can be accessed by students, clinicians, researchers and the public. AyurCeL (Ayurveda Clinical eLearning) is a project implemented by the Amrita Centre for Advanced Research in Ayurveda (ACARA), the research wing of the Amrita School of Ayurveda and offers a platform for Ayurveda clinicians to showcase their clinical success stories with support of multimedia. It also features a preprint server for publication of case reports and a post-publication review module. Both the portals will be launched by AYUSH Ministry Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha in the presence of Kousthubh Upadhyaya, adviser, Ministry of AYUSH, and Vaidya Jayant Deopujari, Chairman, National Commission for the Indian System of Medicine, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT