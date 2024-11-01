ADVERTISEMENT

Amrita makes it to SPARK Global programme

Published - November 01, 2024 07:06 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, through its School of Biotechnology, has received the unique distinction of being inducted into the prestigious SPARK Global organisation headquartered at Stanford University School of Medicine, USA. Amrita is the first Indian institution to be accorded this recognition.

SPARK Global is a non-profit organisation which supports high quality translational projects and solutions based on excellent science, addressing high priority unmet clinical needs. The primary objective of SPARK Global is to support research carried out in academia, with close mentoring and guidance from volunteering industry scientists and experts, thereby enabling and increasing the impact of academic inventions for the benefit of patients worldwide.

According to Dr. Bipin Nair, Professor at the Amrita School of Biotechnology and Dean, Life Sciences at Amrita University, the induction into the SPARK Global programme provides a wonderful opportunity to enhance ongoing original research activities in diverse areas of healthcare and clinical research, as well as to explore potential avenues for mutually beneficial research collaboration, with SPARK Global member institutions and laboratories worldwide.

