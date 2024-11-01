GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amrita makes it to SPARK Global programme

Published - November 01, 2024 07:06 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, through its School of Biotechnology, has received the unique distinction of being inducted into the prestigious SPARK Global organisation headquartered at Stanford University School of Medicine, USA. Amrita is the first Indian institution to be accorded this recognition.

SPARK Global is a non-profit organisation which supports high quality translational projects and solutions based on excellent science, addressing high priority unmet clinical needs. The primary objective of SPARK Global is to support research carried out in academia, with close mentoring and guidance from volunteering industry scientists and experts, thereby enabling and increasing the impact of academic inventions for the benefit of patients worldwide.

According to Dr. Bipin Nair, Professor at the Amrita School of Biotechnology and Dean, Life Sciences at Amrita University, the induction into the SPARK Global programme provides a wonderful opportunity to enhance ongoing original research activities in diverse areas of healthcare and clinical research, as well as to explore potential avenues for mutually beneficial research collaboration, with SPARK Global member institutions and laboratories worldwide.

Published - November 01, 2024 07:06 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.