Amrita inter-collegiate festival from tomorrow

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has announced the 9th edition of Vidyut, its national level inter-collegiate festival to be held on the Amritapuri campus.

Vidyut 2020 will be held from January 30 and this year the theme will be ‘Heal the World’.

This year’s event will see 10,000 students participating in workshops related to life sciences, information technology, robotics, biotechnology and rural development, among others.

S. Sunil Kumar, Deputy Director, Liquid Propulsion System Centre, Indian Space Research Organisation, will be chief guest.

26 workshops

The festival will also host at least 26 workshops covering various aspects of technology.

An auto expo during the three-day event will showcase over 50 premium branded vintage cars.

The festival will feature a premium dance competition, ‘Choreonite’, and popular musical bands Agam and Nucleya.

Organisers have listed out more than 30 competitions for the students from various steams and they have the chance to win ₹15 lakh as prize money.