Amrita engineering students bag CFT award for cybersecurity

ADVERTISEMENT

Adhithya Suresh Kumar and Rohith Narayanan, two Computer Science Engineering students of Amrita School of Engineering, Amritapuri, Kollam, have won the Capture The Flag (CTF) award at the C0c0n XV cybersecurity conference held in Kochi. Both are members of Team bi0s, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s ethical hacking and cybersecurity research team. The winners received a cash prize of ₹1 lakh from actor Mammootty who was the guest at the event. Yadhu Krishna M., another Computer Science student and member of Team bi0s, won the Adversary Wars CTF award. Organised by Kerala Police Cyberdome and Beagle Security, CTF competitions feature a set of challenges which are applications or scripts that contain real-world vulnerabilities or cybersecurity threats. A total of 64 teams from various parts of the country participated in the competition.