AMRIT pharmacy chain enters tenth year

The AMRIT (Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment) pharmacy chain, an initiative of the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, backed by HLL Lifecare Ltd., enters tenth year. The first of the AMRIT retail outlets was inaugurated on November 15, 2015, at AIIMS, New Delhi.

Over 216 AMRIT chain of pharmacies, providing essential medicines, life-saving drugs, and medical devices at affordable prices to the public, is operated across the nation by HLL Lifecare Ltd., an official release issued by HLL Life care said here.

AMRIT pharmacies are operational in more than 25 States and currently there are two outlets in Thiruvananthapuram district, one at Peroorkada and another at Pulayanarkotta

The AMRIT chain provides a wide range of products, including specialised medicines for Oncology and Cardiology, stents, orthopaedic implants, medical disposables, and a variety of branded and generic drugs at discounts of up to 50% on MRP.

More than 6,500 drugs and medical products are available at AMRIT centres, and to date, has served over 554 lakh patients.

The AMRIT chain supports tertiary healthcare facilities such as AIIMS, medical colleges, district hospitals and general hospitals, serving as a reliable source for essential medicines and healthcare supplies across India. This has created a sustainable model for improving healthcare access, particularly for economically disadvantaged communities.

Expansion plans are under way to bring the AMRIT chain to more government hospital campuses.

