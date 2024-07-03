Amphibious vessel project a non-starter

Kerala’s effort to tap the post-pandemic tourism potential by introducing amphibious vessels in the State, among other projects, seems to have run into rough weather despite the State Budget presented in 2021 earmarking ₹5 crore for it.

The maiden Budget presented by the second Left Democratic Front government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a first tranche of ₹5 crore for launching the ambitious amphibious vehicles that move both on land and water, in Kollam, Kochi and Thalassery.

To tap tourism potential

The Tourism department’s plan was to tap the post-pandemic tourism potential by converting the crisis into an opportunity by placing greater emphasis on unique products. The project was announced without holding any feasibility study, despite a similar attempt by the State Water Transport department (SWTD) had received setbacks. Now, the government has informed the Assembly that the project has remained a non-starter due to issues related to its feasibility.

According to sources in the government, the project was an attraction for various Ministers at different times. But, no detailed study was carried out before announcing it.

SWTD plan

A senior officer with the SWTD told The Hindu that they had announced the project during the pre-pandemic period and formed a technical committee comprising experts from the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) and the Irrigation department to examine the viability of the project. However, the project didn’t make any headway, although the committee submitted a report recommending measures to be followed for implementing the project. The SWTD had explored the scope of manufacturing such vessels in Kerala in collaboration with amphibious vehicle manufacturers. However, the project did not get any priority among various projects pursued by the SWTD in subsequent years, said the officer.

For the Tourism department, this is not the first time that an amphibious vehicle project has run into problems. The seaplane project had also failed to take off and inflicted a liability of around ₹14 crore on the exchequer by way of developing primary infrastructure in Ashtamudi and Punnamada Lakes. The department redeployed facilities such as the waterdrome after the project was shelved.