ADVERTISEMENT

Amoebic meningoencephalitis: CM convenes meet, sounds caution

Updated - July 05, 2024 07:47 pm IST

Published - July 05, 2024 07:46 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Children should not be allowed into stagnant waterbodies which might not be clean

The Hindu Bureau

Children should be extremely careful when getting into a waterbody to swim and they should not be allowed into stagnant waterbodies which might not be clean. Also, all swimming pools be properly chlorinated, it was directed, at a meeting convened by the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes after the State reported three unusual deaths due to a rare infection – amoebic meningoencephalitis – in a span of two months. All those who died were children.

Using nose clips while swimming will to a certain extent prevent water from entering the nose and prevent the amoeba from entering the nasal channel.

The Chief Minister directed that everyone should take care that waterbodies are kept clean

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Health Minister Veena George, Chief Secretary V. Venu, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajan Khobragade, and Director of the Institute of Advanced Virology E. Sreekumar participated in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US