Amoebic meningoencephalitis: CM convenes meet, sounds caution

Children should be extremely careful when getting into a waterbody to swim and they should not be allowed into stagnant waterbodies which might not be clean. Also, all swimming pools be properly chlorinated, it was directed, at a meeting convened by the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Friday.

This comes after the State reported three unusual deaths due to a rare infection – amoebic meningoencephalitis – in a span of two months. All those who died were children.

Using nose clips while swimming will to a certain extent prevent water from entering the nose and prevent the amoeba from entering the nasal channel.

The Chief Minister directed that everyone should take care that waterbodies are kept clean

Health Minister Veena George, Chief Secretary V. Venu, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajan Khobragade, and Director of the Institute of Advanced Virology E. Sreekumar participated in the meeting.