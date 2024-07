The fifth case of Amoebic meningitis has been reported in a 12-year-old boy at Padoor in Thrissur district.

The boy, who has been undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Kochi for the last few days, has crossed the critical stage, according to relatives.

It is not sure from where the boy got the infection. He has not gone for swimming in a pond or river. However he used to play in the paddy field near his house, according to his family members.

