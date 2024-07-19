GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amoebic encephalitis confirmed again in Kannur

Published - July 19, 2024 11:04 pm IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

A three-and-a-half-year-old boy from Kannur has been diagnosed with amoebic encephalitis, marking another confirmed case in the region. The child was initially treated at the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital before being shifted to a private hospital in Kozhikode.

The boy had bathed in a stream shortly before falling ill. He was taken to the Medical College Hospital in Kannur on Thursday, and the diagnosis was confirmed on Friday evening.

According to the child’s relatives, they were advised to seek expert treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. However, they opted for a private facility in Kozhikode.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.