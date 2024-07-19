Amoebic encephalitis confirmed again in Kannur

A three-and-a-half-year-old boy from Kannur has been diagnosed with amoebic encephalitis, marking another confirmed case in the region. The child was initially treated at the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital before being shifted to a private hospital in Kozhikode.

The boy had bathed in a stream shortly before falling ill. He was taken to the Medical College Hospital in Kannur on Thursday, and the diagnosis was confirmed on Friday evening.

According to the child’s relatives, they were advised to seek expert treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. However, they opted for a private facility in Kozhikode.