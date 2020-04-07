Amnesty scheme for aged prisoners sought

With the amnesty scheme for prisoners failing to decongest the three central jails, the Prisons Department has approached the State to extent the scheme to the aged inmates and other categories.

The department has sought permission for the release of prisoners aged above 60 years as they are highly vulnerable to the COVID-19 threat. It has suggested the release of the prisoners for 45 days without considering the nature of the offences and the punishment awarded to them.

Clemency scheme

The prisoners who have duly returned to the jail after the completion of the paroles allowed earlier and have not got involved in any offences during the parole period shall also be considered for the clemency scheme.

There are around 100 persons who could be released under this category. Around 500 prisoners can be released in the three categories together, prison department sources said. Besides the scheme devised by the Supreme Court for decongesting the jails, the department, in consultation with the State government had released prisoners in batches for up to 45 days. The amnesty scheme failed to make an impact on the population of the three central jails, which are overcrowded, as only around 150 prisoners benefited from it.

While the Poojappura jail houses around 1,400 inmates, which is nearly the double its capacity and there would be around 900 inmates in Viyyoor, which can accommodate around 500 persons. There are around 850 prisoners in Kannur central jail.

Crowding

The crowding in the prisons could be reduced significantly if the prisoners who are being treated as in-patients in some jails too are released under the scheme, said S. Santhosh, DIG (Prisons) Head Quarters.

Though the Prisons Department had released over 1,500 inmates under the scheme devised by the Supreme Court, it was the inmates of the Open jail in Nettukaltheri and Cheemeni that benefited most. The two open jails have turned fully vacant, probably for the first time since its inception.

While the 350 inmates of Nettukaltheri jail walked out to freedom for 45 days, the doors of the Cheemeni jail were opened to 160 persons. These prisoners were otherwise eligible for parole, pointed out sources.