Ammu tops in SC category

B. Ammu of Viyyur in the district is the topper in the Scheduled Castes (SC) category in the engineering entrance examination.

Daughter of Balanandan Attuvalappil, a civil engineer, and Suma M., Associate Professor, Pathology Department, Government Medical College Hospital here, Ammu completed Plus Two from Kailasanadha Vidyanikethan School, Mullakkara.

Ammu, who scored 98.2 in JEE (Main), is awaiting the result of the JEE (advanced). She wants to join an Indian Institute of Technology for Computer Science.

A good artist, writer and keyboard player, Ammu was concentrating more on studies for the past two years.


