‘Ammakoottam’ to be held today

December 20, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Ambalappuzha Fest, a week-long art, culture, fairs, and food festival programme, began at the Kappakada East Venice ground near Punnapra on Tuesday. It was inaugurated by Speaker A.N. Shamseer.

‘Ammakoottam’, a meeting of mothers from the Ambalappuzha Assembly constituency, will be held on Thursday at 2 p.m. as part of the fete. Kalaripayattu performance by Sheeba Rakesh and team will be held at 5 p.m., as part of the programme. An Oppana dance performance and a music programme will follow it.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Shamseer said the country was going through challenging times and the Centre was trying to divert people’s attention from pressing issues. The Speaker said that India was increasingly witnessing religious conflicts. “Above caste, religion and class, the biggest issues the country faces are poverty, hunger and unemployment. The Union government should prioritise and try to resolve these problems,” Mr. Shamseer said.

Mizhavu, a collection of short stories selected from a short story competition organised in connection with the Navakerala Sadas, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s public outreach programme, was released by the Speaker by handing over a copy to H. Salam, MLA.

Around 100 exhibition cum sales stalls have been arranged on the ground. A short film festival, amateur drama competition, seminars and so on are part of the fest. It will conclude on December 25.

Alappuzha municipal chairperson K.K. Jayamma, Ambalappuzha block panchayat president Sheeba Rakesh, and other local body heads and officials attended the inaugural function.