‘Ammakkoru Koottu’ project at SAT a success: Minister

May 03, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The ‘Ammakkoru Koottu’ (Companion for mother) project that has been introduced at SAT Hospital on an experimental basis is a success, Minister for Health Veena George has said.

This is the first time that a woman relative of a patient is being allowed even in the labour room at SAT Hospital. This is a relief not only to the woman giving birth but also to their kin. It also helps to know the exact treatment provided and seek clarifications from doctors or nurses.

‘Ammakkoru Koottu’ was drawn up to give the woman in labour more confidence while also ensuring privacy. It helped establish friendly terms between a pregnant woman, her relatives, and hospital staff.

Reducing anxiety

A pregnant woman could decide at the time of admission to hospital itself who — mother, sister, or any other relative — should be beside her in labour. The presence of a close relative at this time would reduce anxiety of the pregnant woman and her other relatives waiting outside the labour room.

Classes were given both to the pregnant woman and her kin on what to do at various stages without getting nervous.

LaQshya certification

SAT Hospital recently received the LaQshya national quality certification. It is implemented to provide world class treatment for pregnancy, reduce infection, postnatal care, and improvement of labour rooms and operation theatres.

‘Mathruyanam’ project that transports a woman who has given birth and her newborn home for free too is being implemented. The Minister congratulated the team behind the projects.

