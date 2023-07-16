HamberMenu
AMMACHI Labs of Amrita University wins international award

July 16, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The AMMACHI Labs of Amrita University has emerged the winner of the Student Innovation Challenge Award at the IEEE World Haptics Conference 2023 held recently in Delft, Netherlands.

The team that was guided by Shashi Kant Shankar, Assistant Professor at AMMACHI Labs, comprised student interns from various departments, Deepu P.S., Ramakrishnan K., V. Rithin Chand, and Pranav Krishna U.

While the challenge revolved around the theme of virtual connections, the students completed the first phase in their laboratories using Razer headsets equipped with vibrotactile and auditory feedback. The top three teams from the phase advanced to the next that involved a week-long hackathon.

The team, which participated in the hackathon remotely, developed an innovative solution for skill training in the construction industry. Titled ‘Virtual Reality (VR)-based Scaffolding Assembling Work using Senseglove (Haptic Gloves)’, the endeavour aimed at creating a multiplayer VR system that facilitates collaborative learning specifically for scaffolding assembly in the construction industry.

The team successfully fostered interaction and learning between experts and trainees within a shared virtual reality environment by utilising VR headsets and haptic gloves, a press note stated.

