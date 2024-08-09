GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AMMA welcomes arrest of YouTuber over alleged derogatory remarks against actor Mohanlal

Police had arrested Aju Alex of Manjadi, Thiruvalla of ‘Chekuthan’ YouTube channel based on the complaint filed by actor Siddique, general secretary of AMMA.

Updated - August 09, 2024 04:49 pm IST

Published - August 09, 2024 04:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Actor and Lt. Col.(Hony) Mohanlal of 122 TA (Madras) with others during his visit to a landslide-affected area, in Wayanad district, on Aug. 3, 2024.

Actor and Lt. Col.(Hony) Mohanlal of 122 TA (Madras) with others during his visit to a landslide-affected area, in Wayanad district, on Aug. 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

: Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) has welcomed the arrest of a YouTuber for his alleged derogatory remarks on the visit of senior actor Mohanlal in Army uniform at the landslide-hit areas of Wayanad.

Police had arrested Aju Alex of Manjadi, Thiruvalla of ‘Chekuthan’ YouTube channel based on the complaint filed by actor Siddique, general secretary of the association. He reportedly took a dig at Mr. Mohanlal for wearing Army uniform while visiting the disaster-affected areas in his capacity as honorary Lieutenant Colonel of the Territorial Army.

Mr. Siddique said here on Friday that the YouTuber had crossed all limits of decency by insulting Mohanlal through his social media platform. There is a regulation for the freedom we enjoy as one cannot say whatever he feels against another person. Mohanlal did not wanted any publicity by visiting the disaster-hit areas as he had the opportunity to visit Wayanad in his position as the Lieutnant Colonel of the Army. He had also announced financial assistance through his charitable foundation for the rebuilding efforts, he said.

Mr. Siddique said that he had lodged a complaint not because the actor is the president of the association. I will respond in a similar manner, if such kind of derogatory remarks are made against any member of our organisation. There had been a spike in such kind of insulting remarks against actors in Malayalam film industry by a few individuals for sometime, he said.

He said that the association of actors will hand over a part of the earnings from its mega show being organised in association with the Kerala Film Producers’ Association in Angamaly on August 20 towards the relief efforts for the rehabilitation of the affected families in Wayanad.

