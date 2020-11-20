AMMA to seek explanation from Bineesh

It accepts Parvathy’s resignation, no mention of action against Edavela Babu

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA)on Friday decided to seek an explanation from its member Bineesh Kodiyeri who is in judicial custody in Bengaluru for his alleged links to an accused in a narcotics case and for allegedly funding illegal activities.

The AMMA executive committee that met here remained a divided house on the issue after a section demanded his suspension while those supporting him opposed it vehemently. Those who called for his expulsion said, citing the case of actor Dileep who was suspended from the association for his alleged role in the actor rape case, that there could not be two positions. The camp supporting Bineesh claimed that the charges against him had not been proved yet.

The meeting accepted the resignation of actor Parvathy Thiruvothu who had resigned as a mark of protest against the remarks made by association general secretary Edavela Babu against the rape-case survivor.

The communication issued by the association after the executive meeting did not mention if it had discussed any action to be taken against Babu for making, what Parvathy referred to as, “utterly disgusting and mortifying remark comparing a woman member, who had been badly let down by this organisation and consequently left it, to a dead person.”

To produce movie

The executive of the association officially announced that it would produce a movie to improve its financial position. The insurance cover for the members was also increased to ₹5 lakh (health) and ₹12 lakh (accident-death).