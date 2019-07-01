AMMA sidesteps decision on gender-friendly amendments

The general body meeting of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) on Sunday concluded the meeting without taking any decision on bringing about a change in the association’s constitution. The meeting got over without any concrete resolution on the issue of having a gender-friendly general body.

Any change in the constitution of the association remained temporarily frozen, said actor Mohanlal, president of AMMA, at a press meet held after the meeting.

He said no change had been brought about because the views of many members were yet to be heard. He said members had been given time to write down their views. An executive meeting would be called in this regard, and if needed, another general body meeting would be convened. Edavela Babu, general secretary of AMMA, said a decision on changing the constitution would be taken well before the next election, due in 2021.

Mr. Mohanlal also refuted the rumours that members of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) Revathy and Parvathy had opposed the amendments. He said there had been no decision towards which there could be opposition in the meeting, he said. Actor Thilakan’s name had been included among those who have done commendable service, said actor Jagadish. He said that women, including the actor who was sexually assaulted, could be taken back into the AMMA fold only when they apply for inclusion.

No fee

He said that actor Mammooty had directed that no fee should be charged when former members come back into the association. This was acceptable to all.