AMMA puts on hold membership request of Sreenath Bhasi

June 25, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The 29th annual general body meeting of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) decided to put on hold the membership application of actor Sreenath Bhasi.

A press release from AMMA said here on Sunday that Mr. Bhasi’s application is under consideration and he will be given membership as soon as an NOC is available from the organisation.

The Kerala Film Producer’s Association had decided not to cooperate with Mr. Bhasi and Shane Nigam alleging professional misconduct. The cinema artiste’s association has considered the applications of six others for membership.

The annual general body meeting of the association was conducted in Kochi from 11 a.m. on Sunday and around 290 members participated. There was a strong representation of women artists in the meeting.

The meeting paid respects to nine artistes who passed away during the past year. AMMA president Mohanlal presided. General secretary Edavela Babu presented the annual report. Treasurer Siddik presented the accounts.

AMMA’s digital identity cards were also distributed.

The next general body meeting will be held on June 30, 2024 which will also elect the new office-bearers.

