AMMA likely to take up Shane’s case

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) is likely to intervene in the row between actor Shane Nigam and the Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA).

Secretary of AMMA Edavela Babu told the media on Sunday that he had spoken to Mr. Nigam on Saturday at actor Siddique’s house. He was asked to appear before the ‘available’ executive committee of AMMA to present his case. Only after hearing him would AMMA would speak to the KFPA. “To resolve the issue, one should be clear about what had happened and what the next step should be,” said Mr. Babu.

The actor has been asked to remove the social media post which had probably aggravated the situation, said Mr. Babu. He had promised full cooperation towards settling the issue. There were issues regarding dates to complete the shoot and payments. After getting a full picture, AMMA would intervene, he added.

The actor was facing a ban by the producers for ‘contract violation and indiscipline.’ Mr. Nigam had posted on social media that the producer of the film Veyil was threatening him and the producers were ganging up to harm his career. This had deepened the row between the producers and the actor.

The actor had shown up in a hairstyle different from that of the character of Veyil, a film that is yet to be completed. According to the actor, it was his manner of protest against the producers.