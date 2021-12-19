AMMA elects new office-bearers

KOCHI

19 December 2021 19:55 IST

Mohanlal, Edavela Babu re-elected

Members of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) elected new office-bearers for 2021-2024 at its annual general body meeting here on Sunday.

Mohanlal and Edavela Babu were unanimously elected president and general secretary respectively.

The major change has come in the composition of the 11-member executive committee, in which there will be four women actors. The executive committee members were chosen through a well-contested election.

The two vice-presidents — Sweta Menon and Manian Pilla Raju — were also elected through ballots cast by 316 participants in the annual general body meeting. Asha Sharath was the third candidate to the post of the vice-president.

Lal and Vijay Babu, who contested against the officially nominated group of actors to the executive committee, won while Honey Rose and Nivin Pauly lost.

Babu Raj, Lena, Rachana Narayanankutty, Manju Pillai, Surabhi, Sudhir Karamana, Tini Tom, Tovino Thomas and Unni Mukundan are the others elected to the executive committee. Siddique and Jaysurya were unanimously elected treasurer and joint secretary respectively.

Revival path

Mohanlal said during a press conference after the elections that the film industry was on a revival path and he would try and cement the unity among members of the film fraternity.

The contest for the post of vice-president was part of efforts to strengthen AMMA, said Manian Pilla Raju during the press meet. Lal said he contested to be part of the organisation that was supporting the film industry in a big way. Both of them played down the element of contest to various positions in AMMA.