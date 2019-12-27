Amjad Ali Khan drops plan for global institute in Kerala

The Kerala capital has missed an opportunity of being a second home to sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan. Mr. Khan has relinquished his plans to set up an international institute here for the convergence of diverse streams of music and hone young talent in view of his other commitments.

He returned the two acres of land sanctioned by the State government at Kadakampally village here on February 18, 2016, with a request for setting up a world-class hospital that would cater to people of all religions. Mr. Khan has communicated his wish to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan too.

He rescinded the plan considering his commitments for holding performances all over the world. Mr. Khan reiterated the need for having more hospitals than temples and mosques.

While working out the modalities of the institute, Mr. Khan had expressed his desire to settle in Kerala and spend the rest of his life here dedicating time for honing the skills of young artistes.

Cultural hub

Stone for the proposed institute, to be set up on the ‘Gurukul’ fashion, was laid on May 19, 2016 and music aficionados were looking forward for the crystallisation of the project, projected as a home for music of different genres. Much more than a music institute, it was expected to be a cultural hub for promoting universal brotherhood and amity.

Mr. Khan’s plan was to impart training in Hindustani, Carnatic, Western and all instruments, including percussion. The residential programme proposed was expected to offer a unique milieu for nurturing Indian ethos and create an inextricable bond between students and teachers through constant interaction.