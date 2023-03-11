Amitabh Kant lauds Biennale, says it showcases unparalleled artistic expression  

March 11, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - KOCHI

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant visited the Kochi-Muziris Biennale and said it showcased unparalleled artistic expression.

The grandeur of the Biennale venue adds to the beauty of the art fair. The vitality of the artists, the youthfulness of thought, and the artwork’s attractiveness, energy and transformative nature are noteworthy, Mr. Kant was quoted as saying in a release.

Artist, poet and former Chief Secretary Lizzie Jacob said that she had been to every edition of the Kochi Biennale, and that this one was her favourite. The reason was the increased participation of women artists. The artists expressed themselves very skillfully. She added that it was commendable how beautifully the Biennale had been set up. Kochi Biennale Foundation president Bose Krishnamachari received Amitabh Kant and Lizzie Jacob at Aspinwall House in Fort Kochi.

