Amit Shah to tour State from June 2

BJP president Amit Shah will tour the State beginning June 2. He will be in Kerala till June 4.

Briefing mediapersons about the tour, BJP secretary H. Raja said a few “popular persons” would join the party during these days.

However, he refused to clarify whether leaders from other political parties would switch their allegiance to the BJP as happened elsewhere. The party was awaiting a big jump in its mass base and popular support in the coming days, he said.

Criticising the CPI(M) for its policy of “annihilation of political and ideological opponents,” Mr. Raja said the BJP had decided to take on the CPI(M) on this count. Mr. Shah would attend a BJP core committee meeting on June 2 at Ernakulam Guest House at 12 noon and a meeting of National Democratic Alliance partners at 2.30 p.m.

Later, he would meet some bishops at the Renewal Centre at 4 p.m.