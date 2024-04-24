ADVERTISEMENT

Amit Shah to campaign in Alappuzha for Shobha Surendran

April 24, 2024 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Alappuzha on Wednesday morning to participate in the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) Lok Sabha election campaign in the State on the last day of public canvassing before Kerala goes to the polls on April 26.

The chopper carrying Mr. Shah will land at the helipad at Alappuzha Recreation ground at 8.45 a.m. From there, he will travel by road to reach Punnapra Carmel ground to participate in the election campaign for NDA candidate and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shobha Surendran, party sources said on Tuesday.

Mr. Shah is scheduled to address a public meeting at 9 a.m. with national and State leaders in attendance.

Party leaders have confirmed that this is the only election event in Kerala where Mr. Shah will participate.

