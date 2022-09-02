Amit Shah, Stalin arrive in city

Southern Zonal Council meet in Kovalam today

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 02, 2022 21:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached the State capital for a two-day visit on Friday. He arrived at the domestic terminal of the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in a special flight around 7 p.m.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers thronged the roads leading to the airport. Various cultural motifs including ‘Theyyam’ and ‘Kavadi’ were displayed with the accompaniment of percussion instruments. A delay of nearly one-and-a-half hours from the announced time of arrival as well as the light drizzle did little to dampen the spirits of those who gathered. Mr. Shah acknowledged them by waving from an open jeep before leaving for Kovalam.

The city has come under a tight security blanket with over a thousand police officers deployed in various places in view of the Southern Zonal Council meet in Kovalam on Saturday. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is among the high-profile attendees who have reached Thiruvananthapuram for the conclave.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Stringent traffic regulations have also come into effect with several vehicles deviating from the NH-66 bypass to facilitate the passage of the VVIPs from the airport to Kovalam. The restrictions brought vehicular flow to a standstill in nearby areas for long periods.

Mr. Shah is also scheduled to inaugurate a convention organised by the BJP’s Scheduled Castes (SC) Morcha at Kazhakuttam on Saturday before winding up his visit.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

(Photo on Page 6)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app