Amit Shah set to arrive in capital for two-day visit today

Police will regulate traffic in view of his visit on September 2 and 3

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive for a two-day visit in the State capital on Friday.

Mr. Shah will reach the Thiruvananthapuram international airport at 5.30 p.m. The district committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise a reception for the Union Minister outside the terminal, party district president V.V. Rajesh said.

The Union Minister will chair the 30th Southern Zonal Council that will be attended by the Chief Ministers of the southern States at Kovalam at 10.30 a.m. on Saturday. He is also scheduled to inaugurate a get-together of Scheduled Castes organised by the BJP’s SC Morcha at Kazhakuttom at 3 p.m.

The City police will regulate traffic in view of the Minister’s visit on September 2 and 3. Parking will be prohibited along the Shangumugham-Chakka and the Chakka-Kovalam beach stretches on September 2, and along the Kovalam beach-Kazhakuttom, Chakka-Shangumugham and Enchakkal-Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple stretches on September 3.

Vehicles proceeding along the Kazhakuttom-Kovalam NH-66 bypass from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday will have to divert at Kazhakuttom and proceed along the Sreekaryam- Ulloor-Pattom- Thampanoor- Killipalam-Pappanamcode- Pallichal- Vizhinjam route.

Those headed from Kovalam towards Kazhakuttom along the bypass will be required to proceed along the Vizhinjam- Pallichal- Pappanamcode- Killipalam- Thampanoor- Pattom-Ulloor-Sreekaryam route.

Vehicles headed for Pettah from Shangumugham will have to proceed along Vettucaud, Veli and NH-66 bypass, while those headed in the opposite direction must go along Venpalavattom, Veli and Vettucaud.

Motorists headed for Kovalam from Kazhakuttom along the bypass between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday will have to deviate from Vetturoad and travel along Sreekaryam, Ulloor, Pattom, Thampanoor, Killipalam, Pappanamcode, Pallichal and Vizhinjam.

Vehicles headed for Kazhakuttom from Kovalam will be required to divert at Vizhinjam and proceed towards Pallichal. Those headed from Shangumugham towards Pettah must take the Vallakkadavu- Kallumoodu-bypass route.