Amit Shah meets Archbishop Thazhath

June 04, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - KOCHI

Home Minister Amit Shah met Archbishop Andrews Thazhath of Thrissur, apostolic administrator of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, at Nedumbassery on Sunday.

Bharatiya Janata Party sources said the Union Minister was returning to New Delhi after attending the silver jubilee celebrations of the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences in Kochi.

However, church sources said there had been no official intimation about the meeting and did not confirm whether the meeting took place.

