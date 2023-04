April 10, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The newly constructed administrative block at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Nooranad unit, was opened on Monday.

It was virtually inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah. Besides the administrative block, new family quarters and barracks on the ITBP campus were also opened. Jiju S., commandant, ITBP 27th Battalion, Nooranad, and other officials were present at the function.