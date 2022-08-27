Amit Shah, CMs to attend Southern Zonal Council meet

Dignitaries invited to boat race in Alappuzha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers and Ministers of southern States and administrators from the Lakshadweep and Anadaman and Nicobar islands will participate in the 30th Southern Zonal Council meeting beginning here on September 3.

The 30th council meeting is being hosted and chaired by Kerala. The meeting provides a platform for discussions on Centre- state relations and relations between the member States.

The dignitaries attending the meeting will be invited to a special cultural programme in connection with the Onam festival celebrations on September 2. The roads in the capital city and the stretch from Manacaud to Kovalam will be illuminated as part of the celebrations.

An official pressnote issued here said Mr.Shah and other Chief ministers attending the meet had also been invited to view the Nehru Trophy Boat race in Alappuzha on September 4.