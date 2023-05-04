Amidst The Kerala Story row, controversial play Kakkukali holds centre stage in central Travancore

May 04, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

As debates continue to rage over the screening of The Kerala Story, the controversial Malayalam play Kakkukali is gradually being hauled into the political discourse of central Travancore.

Wary of attempts by the Bharatiya Janata Party to seize on the growing frustration among Christians, the two leading Kerala Congress factions — which have remained relatively reserved in the debate until this week — have now raised the pitch for banning the play.

The development comes at a time when the national party and its allies have embarked on a populist campaign amplifying the concerns raised by the influential Catholic Church, which threatens to unravel these two regional parties at least in a few pockets here.

Adding to their worries, Mar Thomas Tharayil, auxiliary bishop of the Syro-Malabar Archeparchy of Changanassery, openly launched a scathing attack on the alleged double standards shown by mainstream political parties in handling the issue.

Sensing trouble, Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K. Mani has now demanded an outright ban on the controversial theatre production as it insulted Christianity. The statement, so unprecedented from a key ally of the ruling Left Democratic Front, comes close on the heels of Mr. Mani’s meeting with Cardinal Mar Cleemis, president of the Kerala Catholic Bishop’s Council the other day.

“The play is being subjected to widespread criticism by the community and no attempts to hurt and malign the beliefs of any sect can be accepted in the name of freedom of expression,” said Mr. Mani.

Holding that nothing that seek to damage the social environment of Kerala should be propagated, he said it was in this context that a collective objection had been put up against the trailer of a movie. “No movie, play or speech that offends religious harmony of Kerala can be allowed here,” he said asking the State government to take appropriate action on the issue.

The Kerala Congress led by P.J. Joseph too has called for a ban on the play’s screening until a revision of the portions that are objectionable. “The play is clearly an affront to Christianity and, hence, should be subjected to a thorough revision before being staged next time. This norm should be applicable to The Kerala Story as well,” said P.C. Thomas, working chairman.

The Catholic Church, which called for a ban on the play as early as March this year, has raked up the issue in view of The Kerala Story controversy. The institution has also received support from the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, which warned against attempts to construe self-restraint exercised by Christians as a symbol of weakness.