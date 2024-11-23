 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

Amidst talks of an increase in virtual queue slots, Sabarimala witnesses heavy rush

Over 5.38 lakh devotees have visited the temple during the first eight days of the Mandalam-Makaravilakku season

Published - November 23, 2024 07:15 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

U. Hiran

Amidst talks of a possible increase in virtual queue booking slots for darshan at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple by 10,000, the temple is experiencing a surge in pilgrim turnout.

According to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), over 5.38 lakh devotees ascended the hill during the first eight days of the Mandalam-Makaravilakku season, which began on November 15. This marks a sharp increase compared to the 2.64 lakh pilgrims who visited the temple during the same period last year.

The busiest day so far this season was November 22, when 87,216 pilgrims visited the temple, a figure that has also resulted in a substantial increase in revenue for the TDB. “Of the 87,216 pilgrims on Friday, over 11,000 entered through spot booking counters. In the past week, close to 50,000 devotees gained entry via spot bookings at Nilackal, Erumely, and Sathram,” said TDB president P.S. Prashanth.

While the rise in footfall has triggered discussions on increasing the virtual queue slots, Mr. Prashanth remained non-committal, stating that an influx beyond manageable levels could lead to logistical challenges.

Daily limit

The debate coincides with the Kerala High Court reviewing a report by Sabarimala Special Commissioner R. Jayakrishnan, which pointed out that the decision to cap daily virtual queue bookings at 70,000 violated a court directive.

In an order on December 12, 2023, the HC had permitted 90,000 darshans a day, including 80,000 via online bookings. The Special Commissioner’s report pointed out that the decision to cut down the online booking quota by 10,000, which followed a recommendation by the State police, was taken without the court’s approval.

80-85 pilgrims a minute

Official sources, meanwhile, indicated that the board was open to increasing virtual queue slots although it was currently unable to approach the court with a formal request. “The movement of pilgrims is so streamlined that the average number of devotees ascending the 18 holy steps remains consistently between 80-85 a minute. At this rate, the TDB could manage up to one lakh visitors a day,” said a senior official.

Published - November 23, 2024 07:15 pm IST

