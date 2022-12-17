Amidst probe, allegations of discrimination in admission to Kerala’s film school gather momentum

December 17, 2022 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Even as the State government has launched a probe into the issues concerning the K.R. Narayanan Institute of Visual Science and Arts here, allegations of discriminating against the reserved category students in admissions at the institute have gathered greater momentum.

As per documents that have now emerged in the public domain, as many as 26 out of the 30 seats reserved for different categories of students have not been filled while admitting students to the 2022 batch . Of the 11 students who belonged to the Socially and Educationally Backward communities, as many as eight received admission under the State merit while four out of the five SC/ST students also received admission from the list of State merit.

“Only 51 out of the total 60 seats have been filled and of this, allotment of seats made from the list of reserved categories is just four. Most of the students from the backward communities, who had found a place in the list for reserved communities, were omitted at the last moment citing ineligibility,” alleged a representative of the institute’s Students council.

The State-run institute, which offers six study programmes including four post graduate diploma courses, admit students on the basis of a two-stage screening consisting of an entrance examination and an orientation and interview session.

“The LBS Centre for Science and Technology, which had conducted the screening process, prepared a final list of 133 students for allotment but was soon asked to come up with a fresh list with certain cut off marks fixed by its Academic Committee. Though the LBS objected to the proposal initially citing that it had been not mentioned in the prospectus, the agency soon fell in line in view of a formal letter by the institute authority,” said an official.

The introduction of cut-off marks at the last minute, as suggested by the LBS centre in a latter dated September 22, has given rise to widespread complaints over caste discrimination. “As to why the Academic Committee, which consists of the institute chairman, its director, dean and department heads , decided to introduce the cut off marks is a matter beyond comprehension. In any case, it has deprived qualified students from the reserved communities a chance to study at the institute here,” the official added.

Responding to the allegation, institute director Shankar Mohan in a message to The Hindu said the Institute had always tried to follow laid down constitutional rules with regards to reservation.

“And in this we have gone by the advice of a government agency, who have been traditionally handling our admission processes. I would not like to further comment on a matter that is already being looked into by the government,” he said.