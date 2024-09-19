Amidst gains in ease of doing business, frustration lingers over delay in self-certification of boilers

Despite the State’s impressive climb in the ‘ease of doing business’ rankings, the sluggish move to implement a self-certification regime for boilers has industrial units fuming with frustration.

In a gazette notification dated February 2, 2021, the State government announced its decision to introduce self-certification and third-party inspections for boilers, aligning with the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion’s 2019 Business Action Plan. The aim was to cut through the red tape by simplifying regulations under the Indian Boilers Act of 1923, allowing industrial units to engage boiler operation engineers (BOEs) for inspections and certifications.

However, industrialists express frustration over the lack of substantial progress in moving away from the inspectorial regime. The registration and design details of boilers, contained in the Memorandum of Inspection Book, remain under the control of the district-level Boiler Inspectorate, while BOEs, tasked with inspections, still do not have access to these crucial documents.

Rendered ineffective

“Without access to the registration documents, the Industries department’s efforts to enhance the ease of doing business policy will be rendered ineffective,” said one industrialist.

To make matters worse, the Directorate of Factories and Boilers has yet to publish the list of qualified BOEs as per the gazette notification on its official website. “Company managements are left in the dark, forcing us to comply with outdated provisions in the Indian Boiler Act of 1923. As a result, we are compelled to rely on contractors or repairers, who act as intermediaries, to navigate the bureaucratic maze,” he added.

Amidst the growing frustration, an official from the Industries department acknowledged the mess, emphasising the need for authorities to conduct training for boiler owners on the new certification procedures.

Gave assurance

When contacted, Principal Secretary for Industries and Commerce A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish assured that the State will soon introduce the modalities for implementing the self-certification system. “Teams led by Labour Minister V. Sivankutty and Industries Minister P. Rajeeve are working together on a new set of reforms under the ease of doing business policy. All concerns regarding the self-certification of boilers will be addressed within two weeks,” the official said.