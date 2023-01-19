Amidst drama, Josin Bino elected first CPI(M) chairperson of Pala

January 19, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

It took almost three weeks, several rounds of meetings and interventions from the top for the Communist Party of India (Marxist) to decide on its person to lead the Pala municipality for the first time in its 75-year-old history. But even that was tweaked at the last minute on Thursday, bringing to fore the deep divisions within the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the Kerala Congress bastion.

After days of uncertainty, Josin Bino of the LDF took over as the next chairperson of the Pala municipality. The CPI(M) Independent, who represents Ward 2 of the civic body, succeeds Anto Jose Padijarekkara of the Kerala Congress (M) and is slated to occupy the seat for a term of one year.

In an election held at the civic body office here, Ms. Bino polled 17 votes in the 26-member council. V.C. Prince, United Democratic Front candidate, received seven votes with one councillor abstaining. The vote cast by Satheesh Chollani, its parliamentary party leader in the council, was declared invalid.

The CPI(M) had deferred its decision on the chairman candidate till the election day after the Kerala Congress (M), its alliance partner, raised strong objections to Binu Pulikkakandam, the lone councillor who won on the CPI(M) symbol, assuming the post. Despite concerns raised by the local leadership against yielding to unnecessary demands of the KC(M), the CPI(M) eventually chose Ms. Bino as its candidate after much deliberations.

Upset over his omission, Mr. Pulikkakandam appeared before the media wearing a black shirt and made public his bitterness to KC(M) chairman Jose K. Mani.

Following the election, he also released an open letter addressing Mr. Mani, describing the omission as a political travesty. “This day, when I have been denied the opportunity to become the first CPI(M) chairman of the 75-year-old Pala municipality, who is the lone representative to win under the sickle, hammer and star symbol, will be marked as a black day in the history of Pala,” it read.

Highlighting the huge margin of Mr. Mani’s defeat in Pala in the previous Assembly election, he also sought to know whether the KC(M) chairman would permit the LDF allies to register their opinion on the LDF candidate in the next elections. He also vowed to stand by the people despite the setback.

The KC(M) leadership, meanwhile, sought to dismiss the public protest staged by the CPI(M) councillor and maintained that the LDF in Pala remained as united as ever.