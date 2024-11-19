Amid stand-off between government and Governor, panel starts process to select V-C for KVASU

Amid the row over the constitution of the Vice-Chancellor (V-C) search committees for universities between the Governor and the State government, the search-cum-selection committee formed by the State last month has started the process of shortlisting potential candidates for the post of the V-C of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU).

ADVERTISEMENT

The five-member panel, headed by B. Ekbal, former Vice-Chancellor of Kerala University, is conspicuous by the absence of a nominee from Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the chancellor of KVASU. Interestingly, the panel was set up as per the provisions of the University Laws (Amendment) Bill. Though the bill was passed by the Assembly, it is yet to get the Presidential assent.

According to a notification issued by the committee inviting applications from eligible candidates, the candidate should be a distinguished academician with a minimum of 10 years of experience as a Professor in the university system or 10 years of experience in a reputed research or academic administrative organisation in an equivalent post with proof of having demonstrated academic leadership. The committee can also consider the name of any academician who may not have applied and who fulfils the requisite qualifications for the post of the Vice-Chancellor, the notification said.

The last date for submitting the applications is December 7. The appointment will be for a period of five years from the date of joining or till the selected candidate attains the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier. The appointment will be made from a panel of names recommended by the selection committee.

The selection process for the Vice-Chancellor for APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) and Digital University Kerala also hangs in balance with the Governor and the State government unable to reach a consensus.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.