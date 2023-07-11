HamberMenu
Amid raging debate, Central Travancore river relinking collective launches public research programme

Project, to be launched in association with Tropical Institute of Ecological Sciences, will be carried out with support of educational institutions

July 11, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Even as a debate is raging over its efficacy in containing the annual floods, the Meenachil-Meenanthara-Kodoor River Relinking programme has now come up with another programme to revive the water roots of Central Travancore through a people’s research initiative.

The project, to be launched in association with the Tropical Institute of Ecological Sciences, will be carried out with the support of various educational institutions in Central Travancore. The key focus of the research programme will be on invasive weeds that have chocked these waterbodies, sustaining the flow of water through the Meenachil and encouraging paddy cultivation.

The study also proposes a modelling analysis on the impact of de-silting and restoring Vembanad Lake and developing local tourism destinations to promote inland water traffic.

“Among the key works include mapping the flow rate in the Meenachil, assessing the changes in land use patterns, collection of traditional farming wisdom to overcome climate vagaries and preparation of a comprehensive plan to revive the Vembanad backwater system,” explained K. Anil Kumar, convener of the river re-linking initiative.

The first phase of the research is slated for completion on January 31 next year, while the next two phases will begin in August this year to end a year later.

The latest initiative comes against the backdrop of a raging political battle over the re-linking programme with the United Democratic Front (UDF) openly calling into question its impact and seeking a vigilance investigation into its handling of public funds.

The collective, however, has dismissed these allegations and sought to attribute the floods last week to the extreme rain and a reduced capacity of Vembanad Lake in draining out run-off water.

