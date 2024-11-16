Amid rumours about the infamous ‘Kuruva’ thieves being behind a series of reported attempted break-ins within its limits, triggering panic among the local residents, the Vadakkekara police have registered a case against two unknown persons for attempted theft at a house in Chendamangalam village on Wednesday (November 12, 2024) around 2.20 a.m.

Though the incidents have been reported in the Ernakulam Rural police limits in Kerala, the Kochi City police too have beefed up overall security and intensified night patrolling since the incident came to light on Friday (November 15, 2024) after CCTV images of the attempted break-ins were widely circulated on social media. Police personnel had been deployed in large numbers at public places such as bus stands, railway stations and other sensitive points.

As per the first information report (FIR), an attempt was made to break in through the backdoor of the house near the Kumaramangalam bus stop at Karimbadam. The FIR, however, does not have any reference of ‘Kuruva’ thieves.

“We have not yet come across anything to suggest the presence of ‘Kuruva’ thieves. There have been multiple reports of attempted thefts. CCTV images are grainy and do not give clear images of the two accused who could be seen wearing dhotis and have their faces covered. Since no valuables have been lost, there is not any scope for more cases,” said Vadakkekara police sources.

The reported break-ins were made on Wednesday between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. At Karimbadam, the family in a household were alerted by the loud thud on the backdoor. The accused fled after lights were switched on. Later, it was found that attempts were made to remove the bolt of the door.

In another instance, the family members reportedly sighted the thieves when they switched on the lights after a newborn baby started crying. An abandoned iron rod was reportedly found outside another house.

There were reports recently about the presence of ‘Kuruva’ thieves in Alappuzha too.

