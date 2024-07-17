Amid controversy over Karnataka Bill mandating reservation for locals, Kerala Industries Minister woos companies to State

The Kerala government appears to have sensed an opportunity in the brewing controversy after the Karnataka Cabinet cleared a Bill mandating that industries, factories and other establishments appoint local candidates in 50% of management positions and 70% in non-management positions. On Wednesday evening, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve posted on X, wooing industries to invest in Kerala.

“Invest in Kerala. Employee talent and merit are the only criteria for recruitment. It is the right time for companies to discover Kerala, with its highly skilled talent pool, the best climate, and a hassle-free environment. Embrace this opportunity,” Mr. Rajeeve said in the post.

Concerns raised

After the Karnataka Cabinet cleared the Bill on Monday, various industry bodies and companies, especially technology-related ones, reacted strongly against the decision. National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), a lobbying group of technology companies, expressed concern over the provisions in the Bill and also warned that IT firms and start-ups might even relocate if the government goes ahead with implementing it.

The technology sector in Karnataka employs a large number of Keralites in management as well as non-management positions. The passing of the Bill has sparked some level of concern among these employees about their future prospects too.

Drawing IT firms

Early in March, as news spread of Bengaluru reeling under a serious water crisis, Mr. Rajeeve had, in a similar manner, extended invitations to information technology (IT) companies in the city to set up shop in Kerala, promising them all required facilities, including water.

A recent study ‘Investment, Growth & Development 2018-19 to 2022-23: A land of Unlimited Opportunities’, conducted by the MSME Export Promotion Council, had found that the number of IT professions in Kerala has grown from 78,000 to 2.5 lakh in six years between 2016 and 2023 registering a growth of 31%. In recent years, the government has been making attempts to expand IT space by expanding existing IT parks and opening new ones.

The State Budget has also envisioned IT corridors that stretches across key regions of Kerala, even while setting aside considerable funds for the development of existing parks with an aim to double IT exports in the next five years and generate at least two lakh new job opportunities.