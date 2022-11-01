Amid concerns over losing their homes and land, Mankulam panchayat seeks exclusion from scheme to relocate non-Tribals in forest-fringe areas

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mankulam panchayat in Idukki has decided to opt out of the forest department’s scheme that seeks voluntary reallocation of non-Tribal colonies in forest-fringe areas under the Rebuild Kerala Initiative (RKI) initiative.

A meeting was held on Monday and it was decided to demand the exclusion of the entire Mankulam village from the new project. Farmers’ groups, religious leaders, and local body members attended the meeting. Mankulam St Marys Church Vicar Fr Mathew Kochupurakal inaugurated the meeting. Panchayat president Vineetha Sajeev presided over the meeting.

Fr Mathew Kochupurakal said that a resolution would be submitted to the Chief Minister, Revenue Minister, and Forest Minister, seeking to exclude the village from the project.

An official of the panchayat said that with “nearly 50% of families in the village holding title deeds for their land, if they join the project, others will be forcibly moved out of the village.” He said that the “government should instead announce a project to relocate all people from Mankulam.”

Meanwhile, a senior forest department official said that the concerns raised by Mankulam residents were valid. “The forest department announced voluntary relocation of non-Tribal colonies in areas bordering forests considering only the families who hold title deed land. In Mankulam, nearly 60% of the families have not yet received the title deeds,” said the official.

“If title deed-holding families are ready to relocate under the scheme, those lands would be changed to the forest. Others will be forced to move out” said the official.

The project was announced by the State government in 2019 to relocate people who are facing wild animal attacks and landslide threats in forest-fringe areas. As per the scheme, a couple owning up to two hectares of land with title deed will get ₹15 lakh. Each unmarried adult above the age of 18 will get ₹15 lakh each, while each disabled member of the family will get an additional Rs 15 lakh irrespective of age.