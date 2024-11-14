ADVERTISEMENT

Amid autobiography controversy, E.P. Jayarajan says CPI(M) ‘cannot be defeated’

Published - November 14, 2024 11:38 am IST - Kannur

Controversy erupted over an expose in TV channels of alleged excerpts from Jayarajan’s yet-to-published autobiography

The Hindu Bureau

E.P. Jayarajan (file) | Photo Credit: S. GOPAKUMAR

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M] Central Committee member E.P. Jayarajan has said the CPI(M) “cannot be defeated” regardless of any Opposition efforts.

Mr. Jayarajan made the statement while speaking to reporters before departing for the Palakkad byelection campaign on Thursday (November 14, 2024).

E.P. Jayarajan’s ‘autobiography’ row: publishing house remains tight lipped, refuses to clear the air

A controversy erupted on Wednesday over an expose in TV channels of alleged excerpts from Mr. Jayarajan’s yet-to-published autobiography.

Following the controversy, DC Books announced a postponement of the book’s release, citing “technical issues.”

CPI(M) Kerala secretary M.V. Govindan backs E.P. Jayarajan amid autobiography controversy

In response, Mr. Jayarajan has issued a legal notice to DC Books, demanding the retraction of certain alleged published excerpts and a public apology. Mr. Jayarajan’s lawyer claims that the content was released without authorisation and does not reflect his writings. The notice, sent by Advocate K. Viswan, follows an earlier complaint Mr. Jayarajan lodged with the State Police Chief.

Mr. Jayarajan clarified that the autobiography is still incomplete, and no one has been contracted to print or publish it. He stated that rumours circulating in the media are inaccurate, attributing the book’s premature release to “an election-day conspiracy.”

“I haven’t even finalised the title or cover page of my autobiography,” he said.

DC Books is yet to respond to Mr. Jayarajan’s allegations regarding the unauthorised release.

