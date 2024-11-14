 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amid autobiography controversy, E.P. Jayarajan says CPI(M) ‘cannot be defeated’

Controversy erupted over an expose in TV channels of alleged excerpts from Jayarajan’s yet-to-published autobiography

Published - November 14, 2024 11:38 am IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau
E.P. Jayarajan (file)

E.P. Jayarajan (file) | Photo Credit: S. GOPAKUMAR

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M] Central Committee member E.P. Jayarajan has said the CPI(M) “cannot be defeated” regardless of any Opposition efforts.

Mr. Jayarajan made the statement while speaking to reporters before departing for the Palakkad byelection campaign on Thursday (November 14, 2024).

E.P. Jayarajan’s ‘autobiography’ row: publishing house remains tight lipped, refuses to clear the air

A controversy erupted on Wednesday over an expose in TV channels of alleged excerpts from Mr. Jayarajan’s yet-to-published autobiography.

Following the controversy, DC Books announced a postponement of the book’s release, citing “technical issues.”

CPI(M) Kerala secretary M.V. Govindan backs E.P. Jayarajan amid autobiography controversy

In response, Mr. Jayarajan has issued a legal notice to DC Books, demanding the retraction of certain alleged published excerpts and a public apology. Mr. Jayarajan’s lawyer claims that the content was released without authorisation and does not reflect his writings. The notice, sent by Advocate K. Viswan, follows an earlier complaint Mr. Jayarajan lodged with the State Police Chief.

Mr. Jayarajan clarified that the autobiography is still incomplete, and no one has been contracted to print or publish it. He stated that rumours circulating in the media are inaccurate, attributing the book’s premature release to “an election-day conspiracy.”

“I haven’t even finalised the title or cover page of my autobiography,” he said.

DC Books is yet to respond to Mr. Jayarajan’s allegations regarding the unauthorised release.

Published - November 14, 2024 11:38 am IST

Related Topics

Kerala / Kannur / Communist Party of India -Marxist

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.