Amicus Curiae suggests restricting elephant parades to religious festivals

Parading of captive elephants should be restricted to temple, church and mosque festivals and the animals shall not be paraded for private functions, inaugurations, suggested an Amicus Curiae report.

T. C. Suresh Menon, the Amicus Curiae, submitted the report to a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court consisting of Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice P. Gopinath. The Bench had initiated suo motu proceedings on the plight of captive elephants in the State.

Parading of elephants should be strictly restricted to registered temples, churches, mosques, and rituals which are associated with these institutions. Any introduction of new rituals or reviving of dormant rituals should not be permitted. The requests for permission for parading should be submitted before the district committee constituted under the Captive Elephant Management Rules.

There should be sufficient space of not less than three meters between the elephants and on all four sides when used in processions and parades. A minimum distance of 10 meters shall be maintained between the elephants and general public while on procession or parade, he suggested.

Elephants that are sick, weak, injured, disabled or in musth shall not be paraded.

Transportation

No elephant should be subjected to long-distance transportation even using vehicles. The transportation using vehicles should not exceed more than 100 km a day and more than 30 km by walking.

Transportation of elephants using trucks has added to their stress. The animals are shuttled across the State and subjected to travel long distances for parading in multiple festivals, he reported.

The animals shall be provided a rest of 24 hours after each event where they are paraded, he suggested.

A government veterinary doctor shall physically examine the elephants to ensure that the animal is fit for travel. The fitness certificate should be obtained within 12 hours from the commencement of transportation, he suggested.

The court will consider the report shortly.

