AMHA inmates present Santhosha Rajakumaran

Thirteen inmates participate in 30-minute play

The Hindu Bureau Thrissur
October 16, 2022 21:45 IST

Santhosha Rajakumaran, a theatre performance by the inmates of AMHA at Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi in Thrissur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Inmates of the AMHA (Association for Mentally Handicapped Adults) staged a theatre performance at the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi’s Natyagraham here on Sunday.

Santhosha Rajakumaran, a theatre adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s The Happy Prince and Other Tales, was the result of Thrissur-based Rangachethana’s months-long effort to bring the inmates to the mainstream.

Rangachethana has been conducting regular workshops for the inmates of the AMHA as part of their theatre therapy for the past 12 years.

“Everyone has the right for the stage is the motto of Rangachethana,” according to K.V. Ganesh, artistic director of the theatre group. So far, the inmates have performed eight plays. Thirteen inmates participated in the 30-minute play.

