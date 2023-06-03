American Malayalis can play an important role in the development of Kerala: Balagopal

June 03, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST

American Malayalis can play an important role in the development of Kerala, said Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Saturday.

He was inaugurating the 15th Kerala convention of the Federation of Malayalee Associations of Americas (FOMAA) in Kollam. “Events like the Loka Kerala Sabha are necessary to provide a platform for development discussions. Organisations like FOMAA too can also arrange venues for such discussions,” he said.

While Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine delivered the keynote address, Daleema Jojo, MLA, former MLA, Raju Abraham and former Ambassador T.P. Sreenivasan also spoke on the occasion.

This year’s FOMAA awards were announced at the event. Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil was selected for the Best Minister award for implementing innovative changes that include converting ration shops into K-stores. Music director Rony Raphael, industrialist Geevarghese Yohannan and A. M. Shahjahan, Resident Medical Officer of Kollam District Hospital, will also receive the awards for their contributions to the art, business and health sectors.

Goa Governor P. S. Sreedharan Pillai will present the awards at the NRI Conclave being held in connection with the FOMAA Kerala convention at 10.30 a.m., Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate the closing ceremony at 3.30 p.m. on June 4.

N. K. Premachandran and Anto Antony, MPs, and Kollam Mayor Prasanna Ernest will be present on the occasion. At the function, the award for the best entrepreneurs will be presented by the Governor to Prince Varghese, COO, KIMS Hospital, Kollam, and Kabir Khader, Chairman, Poovar Resort.