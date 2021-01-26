Amendments to IDO awaits council’s nod

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

26 January 2021 00:52 IST

Draft of master plan also needs approval of the council

A set of amendments to the Interim Development Order (IDO), which governs the awarding of building permits and all kinds of land use in the city in the absence of a sanctioned master plan, is now waiting for the clearance of the new city Corporation council.

The amendments to the IDO have been hanging fire for sometime, and failed to pass the last meeting of the previous council, as the opposition demanded more clarity on the same.

The amendments were proposed considering the issues faced by quite a few city residents whose lands were wrongly marked as meant for public use or as paddy fields or included in specific zones, making it impossible for them to get building permit applications. In such cases, the file has to be forwarded to the Regional Town Planner's office for clearance.

The amendments were meant to simplify this process and take such decisions at the Corporation itself.

Meanwhile, the Town Planning Department has almost completed the draft of the master plan, which also has to be cleared by the Corporation council.

Almost complete

“Though the draft is almost complete, we have to hold some more discussions with the new administration which has taken charge at the Corporation. We have to get the opinions of the councillors especially regarding the zoning regulations, which have now been made based on our own technical study as well as the suggestions garnered from the ward sabhas initially.

These zoning regulations are subject to the council’s approval.

The Corporation will also decide whether more ward sabhas have to be conducted to discuss the new changes to the regulations. We have got in touch with the town planning standing committee chairperson of the Corporation, who said that we can hold a discussion on the master plan soon,” said a town planning department official.