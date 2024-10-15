GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amendments to be made to Kerala Building and Other Construction Workers Rules

Published - October 15, 2024 07:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has decided to effect amendments in the Kerala Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Rules 1998 to meet the requirements of the Business Reform Action Plan released by the Union government for ranking States based on ease of doing business rankings.

One of the amendments has been proposed to ensure e-registration/renewal facility for registration of the establishment. Deemed certificate will be issued for applications submitted in the prescribed manner along with relevant documents under the act in which no registration has been issued by the authority within a period of 15 days, as per an order issued by the Labour and Skills Department on October 14.

The Business Reform Action Plan for the current year contains 38 reforms associated with the Labour Department, most of which focus on online service delivery.

Published - October 15, 2024 07:56 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.