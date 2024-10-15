Amendments to be made to Kerala Building and Other Construction Workers Rules

The State government has decided to effect amendments in the Kerala Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Rules 1998 to meet the requirements of the Business Reform Action Plan released by the Union government for ranking States based on ease of doing business rankings.

One of the amendments has been proposed to ensure e-registration/renewal facility for registration of the establishment. Deemed certificate will be issued for applications submitted in the prescribed manner along with relevant documents under the act in which no registration has been issued by the authority within a period of 15 days, as per an order issued by the Labour and Skills Department on October 14.

The Business Reform Action Plan for the current year contains 38 reforms associated with the Labour Department, most of which focus on online service delivery.