Amendment of Land Assignment Act will be raised in Assembly, says Roshy Augustine

June 17, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - IDUKKI

Amendment of Land Assignment Act will be raised in the Assembly session, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine has said.

Addressing an all-party meeting to discuss land and title deed issues in the district at the Idukki Collectorate conference hall on Saturday, Mr. Augustine said the political parties in the district have the same stand on the issues related to land issues. “The government will take necessary steps to solve the land issues in Idukki. The decisions taken at an all-party meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in 2019 is currently being implemented,” said Mr. Augustine.

In the meeting, political party leaders said there is a delay in solving land-related issues, hindering the district’s progress. Collective effort is needed to address these issues.

The meeting discussed digital survey-related issues in the district. It decided that the matter of not being able to grant title deeds due to the geographical features of the district would be brought to the attention of the Revenue Minister. The meeting also decided to provide title deeds to those who deserve these.

Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose, MLAs Vazhoor Soman, M.M. Mani and A. Raja, district panchayat president K.T. Binu, District Collector Sheeba George, Subcollector Arun S. Nair, Deputy Collectors Manoj K. and Deepa K.P., among others, attended the meeting.