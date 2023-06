June 28, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Section 381 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) will be amended so that Assistant Session Judges and Chief Judicial Magistrates will be allowed to hear the appeals filed against the judgement of First Class Judicial Magistrates.

The decision has been taken following the direction of the Registrar of Kerala High Court. The draft bill and financial memorandum in this regard has been ratified by the Cabinet.